Arizona Cardinals and Week 9 NFL staff picks and predictions

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are somehow favorites according to Draftkings Sportsbook heading into the game against the NFC West division leaders.

That is an afternoon game so remember it starts just a little later this week thanks to daylight savings time.

The last weekend of early morning college football, and the NFL starts at 11:00 a.m. except for those overseas games.

This week, we don’t have a ton of fun games in the morning, but a couple worth taking notes on.

Los Angeles Chargers are road favorites against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are in first in the terrible NFC South, and have wins over the Seahawks and 49ers. So, who are they? Meanwhile the Chargers haven’t quite lived up to the hype.

The other intriguing game early is going to be the Buffalo Bills visiting the New York Jets. If the Jets are wanting to compete in the AFC East, they better be ready to show something to the Super Bowl favorites.

Finally, the Minnesota Vikings look imminently beatable, but are the Washington Commanders in too much disarray?

Here are the staff picks heading into week nine.