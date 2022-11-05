SB Nation Reacts: Belief in the Arizona Cardinals direction is almost gone

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

For the Arizona Cardinals it just seems that close is the best they can do.

They are close to turning the corner in a win over the New Orleans Saints.

They are close in finding their offense in a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but they can’t find a way to put it together and get over the hump.

That is why this weeks SB Nation Reacts results were not surprising to see that only 8% of fans are confident in the direction of the team.

The question becomes, can they get over it and win a couple of games and more importantly win over the belief of the fans?

It is a tough road ahead, but this is who they have right now to get them through it.