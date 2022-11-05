Cardinals elevate Nolan Cooney and Manny Jones from practice squad

Tomorrow’s matchup is a crucial one as the Arizona Cardinals enter a three-game stretch against their NFC West foes starting with the Seattle Seahawks.

Unfortunately for Arizona, their punter Andy Lee is dealing with an illness and is now questionable to play. Looks like running back Eno Benjamin will not get the nod as his temporary replacement.

With Lee now ill and defensive linemen Jonathan Ledbetter recovering from a ribs injury, the Arizona Cardinals elevated Nolan Cooney and Manny Jones from the practice squad.

We have made the following roster moves:



-Signed P Nolan Cooney to the practice squad

-Elevated P Nolan Cooney and DL Manny Jones to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

-Released OL Koda Martin from the practice squad — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 5, 2022

Cooney was on the Cardinals’ offseason roster but was released as part of Arizona’s cuts to form their final 53. He began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse, where he averaged 44.8 yards per punt (74) in college.

Manny Jones was one of Arizona’s most impressive defensive linemen during the preseason which earned him a practice squad spot. The 23-year-old rookie out of Colorado State had 11 tackles and a sack in three preseason games.

In corresponding moves to the Cooney signing, the Cardinals released Koda Martin from the practice squad. Andy Lee and Jonathan Ledbetter are now unlikely to play as a result to the elevations.