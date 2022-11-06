Cardinals vs. Seahawks: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

We have finally made it back to another Arizona Cardinals game and this week is a big one as they have to find a way to win in the division for the first time this season.

Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury need to come out and help the Arizona Cardinals get back on the right track and the defense needs to hold down the Geno Smith lead offense.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Game: Arizona Cardinals (3-5) vs Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

Arizona Cardinals (3-5) vs Seattle Seahawks (5-3) Start Time: 2:05 p.m. Arizona time on Nov 6, 2022

2:05 p.m. Arizona time on Nov 6, 2022 Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

Fox (Channel 10 locally) Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)

Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline) Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline) National Radio: Compass Radio - Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), Chad Brown (analyst)

Compass Radio - Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), Chad Brown (analyst) Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)

KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst) Streaming: Fox

Fox Odds: Cardinals -2 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals -2 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 49

Go Cardinals!