Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals face must-win, DeAndre Hopkins big start, fixing self-inflicted wounds and more

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks today and we have all the news from around the web to help us get ready.

Three Big Things: Seahawks Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Cardinals Fans Encouraged To Arrive Early Sunday To Beat Traffic

Event at Phoenix International Raceway will clog I-10

The Cardinals are trying to figure out how to better get their plays in on time, and other Cardinals notes before the Cardinals host the Seahawks

Cardinals Cover 2 - Not A Rematch, But A Chance At Redemption

Ep. 611 - Everyone loves a good redemption story. The Cardinals can write one of their own on Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Craig Grialou and Paul Calvisi discuss the second meeting between the two NFC West rivals.

Self-inflicted mistakes 'killing' Arizona Cardinals - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Penalties, problems relaying playcalls, wasted timeouts -- the Cardinals have been plagued by procedural mistakes they haven't been able to solve.

New week, new Seahawks: Cardinals facing evolved Seattle squad

The Seahawks enter an NFC West clash with the Cardinals atop the division, riding a three-game winning streak and sporting a new look.

Seattle Seahawks have turned around defensive struggles

The Seattle Seahawks' defense has become one of the better units in the league over the past three weeks after a difficult start.

Cardinals' Steve Keim: 'I am unaware' of letter at Patrick Peterson's locker

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim addressed comments made by cornerback Patrick Peterson after last week's game vs. the Vikings.

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim disappointed by offensive miscues

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim displayed disappointment in how the offense has started the year.

Kamu Grugier-Hill where he wants to be with Arizona Cardinals

Kamu Grugier-Hill's familiarity with Arizona played a big factor in the linebacker's desire to sign with the Cardinals this past week.

Cardinals-Seahawks Week 9 Q&A preview with Seahawks Wire

Seahawks Wire managing editor Tim Weaver takes Cardinals fans behind enemy lines to get some insight into the Cardinals' Week 9 opponent.

Arizona Cardinals face must-win game vs. Seattle Seahawks

If the Cardinals lose, they will be three games behind Seattle in the division and the Seahawks would hold a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph likes new defensive players on team

Joseph gave some initial thoughts about linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and defensive lineman Trysten Hill.

DeAndre Hopkins on pace for big season despite 6-game suspension

He is currently on pace for more than 120 catches and more than 1,400 yards.