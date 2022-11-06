Trade deadline, loss to Vikings, Patrick Peterson, Rodney Hudson, Cardinals-Seahawks preview

Happy gameday one and all.

Jess and I have consulted and the best thing we can do is try and hypothesize what exactly is going on with this team.

We are not sure, but we do know it has not been pretty.

First off, we have to discuss the trade deadline and why no moves being made actually made sense for the Arizona Cardinals and what to expect moving forward.

Below are the approximate timestamps for what we discussed:

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show.

(1:00) The Cardinals and the trade deadline

(22:18) Takeaways from the Cardinals’ loss to the Vikings

(38:08) Patrick Peterson’s beef with the Cardinals

(47:33) Rodney Hudson’s continued injury

(53:31) Cardinals-Seahawks preview