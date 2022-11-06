Notes from the Enemy: Seattle Seahawks enjoy big October, Tariq Woolen blossoming, Geno Smith’s breakout and more

Happy gameday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks today and we had to check in with the first place Field Gulls to get the lowdown.

Enjoy.

Watch: Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is an elite salesman - Field Gulls

This is how you sell a route on a running play.

Pete Carroll’s 4th down decision making deserves praise - Field Gulls

Yes, Pete Carroll’s 4th down decision making.

Tyler Lockett continues climbing the Seahawks’ all-time leaderboard - Field Gulls

To say Tyler Lockett was having a rare bad day at the office was a bit of an understatement.

The beloved Seattle Seahawks receiver, who came into the Week 8 game with the New York Giants a...

No Deal: Seahawks stay put with confidence in now and next year - Field Gulls

Seattle’s not gonna make any trades until at least next offseason.

Why the Seattle Seahawks waived CB Sidney Jones after failing to trade him - Field Gulls

The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon without the Seattle Seahawks making any moves, neither adding any impact players nor dealing away anyone on the roster. However, after...

The Seahawks are finally getting the recognition they deserve - Field Gulls

As the NFL calendar flips over to Week 9, the Seattle Seahawks are being recognized as a TOP-10 team.

Seriously. See for yourself ...

ESPN has the Seahawks at #8 in their latest Power Rankings...

Waldron-22: Seahawks’ 4th down creativity creates scoring opportunities - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants handily on Sunday, but you may recall that the offense took a few drives to get going; both teams punted three consecutive times to start the game...

The secret to Pete Carroll’s success: His roster spans decades and more - Field Gulls

There is nobody in the NFL like Pete Carroll.

The Seattle Seahawks have a special culture, a unique environment, a "secret sauce" of sorts, and it stems from the goofy energy of the guy who got so...

Seahawks-Cardinals features 3 of the NFL’s top players at their respective positions - Field Gulls

A top-5 running back, a top-5 receiver, a top-5 quarterback, and Kyler Murray.

How 92 minutes show Seattle Seahawks CB Sidney Jones was a cap casualty - Field Gulls

Tuesday afternoon the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline came and went, and the Seattle Seahawks opted to avoid making any deadline additions for the stretch run. The team also was apparently unable to find...

How Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu evokes Cliff Avril in first season with team - Field Gulls

Uchenna Nwosu has been having a great first season with the Seattle Seahawks. After signing a 2-year, $19M contract as a free agent, he has been leading the charge on a resurgent pass rush. The...

Winners and Losers from the Seahawks’ overall October performances - Field Gulls

A month in review look at the Seahawks’ October.

Seahawks Film Review: Breaking down the 3 touchdowns against the Giants - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks offense has been humming over the last few weeks as they have scored three or more touchdowns in four of their last five games. Kenneth Walker lll, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett...

Seahawks vs Cardinals preview: Highlighting 4 key matchups in Sunday’s game - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks just keep winning.

They’ve now won three straight after their 27-13 win over the then 6-1 New York Giants. Despite the game being close up until the middle of the fourth...