Week 9 NFL early morning games picks, predictions and more

Happy gameday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Seattle Seahawks today as they try and cut into the NFC West lead.

However, that game is in the afternoon slate while there are plenty of games in the morning to wet your whistle.

Of course if you follow the youth football circuit you would have seen another dominant performance that happened on Saturday instead of enjoying the college football Saturday.

Who am I to assume.

The morning games offer a couple of intriguing games, one of which could have something to say about another division title.

Here are the interesting morning games.

The Buffalo Bills visit the New York Jets. If the Jets are wanting to compete in the AFC East, they better be ready to show something to the Super Bowl favorites.

Los Angeles Chargers are road favorites against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are in first in the terrible NFC South, and have wins over the Seahawks and 49ers. So, who are they? Meanwhile the Chargers haven’t quite lived up to the hype. For all the latest odds, be sure to visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Enjoy the morning slate and sorry you missed a dominant 11u performance on Saturday.