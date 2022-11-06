Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks first half open thread

It is time.
The morning slate is finishing up with some tight games, but the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks take the stage now for the Cardinals chance to cut the division lead of the Seahawks to one.
First though, this Cardinals team needs to come out and play well in the first quarter, from the first whistle.
Let’s go Cardinals!
- Game: Arizona Cardinals (3-5) vs Seattle Seahawks (5-3)
- Start Time: 2:05 p.m. Arizona time on Nov 6, 2022
- Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ
- TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)
- Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)
- National Radio: Compass Radio - Bill Rosinski (play-by-play), Chad Brown (analyst)
- Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
- Streaming: Fox
- Odds: Cardinals -2 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 49
