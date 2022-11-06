Arizona Cardinals again fall short in loss to Seattle Seahawks

A team devoid of consistent talent is an issue.

Then with Will Hernandez getting hurt on the Arizona Cardinals first drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks, one that resulted in their first touchdown of the season on an opening drive, the Cardinals went to their third string guard.

The offensive line was a sieve most of the game, the Cardinals could not get anything sustained on the ground and the defense didn’t get stops again when they were most needed.

This team just can’t find anything resembling success and that has led to a 3-6 start where the fans are ready to be done.

No idea where this team or franchise goes from here, but it is a bad situation that doesn’t look like it’s going to get better anytime soon.

For the Cardinals, it may be time to look at a change, but the question becomes who wants this job? The last two hiring cycles have yielded one of the worst head coaches in NFL history and Kliff Kingsbury.

After losing to the Seahawks 21-31 — where do you go from there?