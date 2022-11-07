Twitter Reacts to the Arizona Cardinals’ 24-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks

The Cardinals fell to 3-6 on the season against the dreaded Seattle Seahawks.

There was a lot of chatter over the team’s coaching situation, the GM and the future of the franchise, with the majority of the feedback being “season’s over”.

But what were the high and low points of the game on social media?

The game started well enough, with the Cardinals holding the Seahawks to a field goal and scoring themselves.

But hey...they also didn’t take a timeout early for once!

Seahawks call a timeout before the Cardinals do. That's something, right?



Offensive operations looking all right. — Jess Root (@senorjessroot) November 6, 2022

Hopkins has been on fire this season since he’s come back...

Nice protection and Murray has time to find Hop. Conner blocks a guy into the end zone and Hop joins him there. Cardinals 7-3 with 6:17 left. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) November 6, 2022

There's your first Arizona Cardinals 1st Quarter TD of the year. DeAndre Hopkins in for his 2nd TD of the season. — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 6, 2022

THE TOUCHDOWN STREAK IS OVA!



DHOP TUDDDDDY — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) November 6, 2022

First drive TD! The streak is dead!!! — Marotta (@Vincemarotta) November 6, 2022

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all roses...in fact there was mostly thorns on sunday.

On third and 1, Billy Price snaps it over Kyler's head. Cardinals fall on it but have to punt.



That's two high snaps already today from Price. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 6, 2022

Brutal.

As Dave Pasch said on the radio, Kyler could be 6’3 and still not snag that high snap.

Yikes.

It killed another promising drive before the half and the Cardinals trailed by a kick.

A bad snap by Billy Price brings out the punting team for Arizona. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) November 6, 2022

Cardinals protection breaking down faster and faster. they really miss Rodney Hudson and a backup center. Billy Price is really struggling, to put it nicely — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) November 6, 2022

I really wish Kliff would stop calling that high snap play — Coximus (@Coximus) November 6, 2022

That snap was the #1 topic on sports social media for a while, as the Cardinals were one of two afternoon games and got some of the national spotlight as a result:

There’s a reason Billy Price was available when he was. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) November 6, 2022

At this point, just take snaps under center



Billy Price with a couple high snaps today so far — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) November 6, 2022

The defense had issues...

The inability to make a play on the ball is so frustrating — Yup (@SCoxFB) November 6, 2022

...but not as many as on the offense!

Summary of Cardinals offensive mistakes in first half:



*snap over murray’s head

*consecutive false starts

*drop by Anderson on key third down

*Murray fumble



I miss anything? — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) November 6, 2022

Kyler Murray completed three passes for -2 yards on that possession. — Marotta (@Vincemarotta) November 6, 2022

That is...not good.

The Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen broke up a sure first-down to DeAndre Hopkins and he was maybe the only thing from Hop having another huge day:

Tariq Woolen already stuffed a screen, wrapped up nicely on Ertz, and has a 3rd down PBU on Hopkins in the first half.



He is that guy. — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) November 6, 2022

Entering the 3rd quarter fans were MISERABLE as this photo of a fan with their head in their hands was posted up and down the Twitter timeline:

Cardinals fans are loving life pic.twitter.com/1IjXDpN9It — Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 6, 2022

But then...a shot in the arm!

Cardinals take the lead with a play by...Zaven Collins!

That’s why you take inside linebackers in the first round, baby — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 6, 2022

ZAVEN COLLINS PICK-! — Jess Root (@senorjessroot) November 6, 2022

Unfortunately, the game ended swiftly after that as the Seahawks ran nothing but bootlegs it seemed down the field to score another touchdown and take a commanding lead.

Just when Arizona was able to close it by 3 on a TD to Hopkins...the defense gave up ANOTHER score.

Arizona has gotten absolutely shredded by simple boot plays with the TE sliding from the opposite direction — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 6, 2022

Fans, of course, had had it with their head coach.

Some of them, to a funny extent:

I don’t just want Keim and Screensbury gone. I want the Bidwill family gone. I want the beer vendor gone. I want the parking lot attendant gone. — im as blue as my collar (@TubingTyler) November 6, 2022

Truly horrific. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) November 6, 2022

Yup, that about sums it up.