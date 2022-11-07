Twitter Reacts to the Arizona Cardinals’ 24-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks

The Cardinals fell to 3-6 on the season against the dreaded Seattle Seahawks.
There was a lot of chatter over the team’s coaching situation, the GM and the future of the franchise, with the majority of the feedback being “season’s over”.
But what were the high and low points of the game on social media?
The game started well enough, with the Cardinals holding the Seahawks to a field goal and scoring themselves.
But hey...they also didn’t take a timeout early for once!
Seahawks call a timeout before the Cardinals do. That's something, right?— Jess Root (@senorjessroot) November 6, 2022
Offensive operations looking all right.
Hopkins has been on fire this season since he’s come back...
Nice protection and Murray has time to find Hop. Conner blocks a guy into the end zone and Hop joins him there. Cardinals 7-3 with 6:17 left.— Kent Somers (@kentsomers) November 6, 2022
There's your first Arizona Cardinals 1st Quarter TD of the year. DeAndre Hopkins in for his 2nd TD of the season.— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 6, 2022
THE TOUCHDOWN STREAK IS OVA!— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) November 6, 2022
DHOP TUDDDDDY
First drive TD! The streak is dead!!!— Marotta (@Vincemarotta) November 6, 2022
Unfortunately, it wasn’t all roses...in fact there was mostly thorns on sunday.
On third and 1, Billy Price snaps it over Kyler's head. Cardinals fall on it but have to punt.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 6, 2022
That's two high snaps already today from Price.
Brutal.
November 6, 2022
As Dave Pasch said on the radio, Kyler could be 6’3 and still not snag that high snap.
Yikes.
It killed another promising drive before the half and the Cardinals trailed by a kick.
A bad snap by Billy Price brings out the punting team for Arizona.— Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) November 6, 2022
Cardinals protection breaking down faster and faster. they really miss Rodney Hudson and a backup center. Billy Price is really struggling, to put it nicely— Kent Somers (@kentsomers) November 6, 2022
I really wish Kliff would stop calling that high snap play— Coximus (@Coximus) November 6, 2022
That snap was the #1 topic on sports social media for a while, as the Cardinals were one of two afternoon games and got some of the national spotlight as a result:
There’s a reason Billy Price was available when he was.— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) November 6, 2022
At this point, just take snaps under center— Andy Kwong (@akwong31) November 6, 2022
Billy Price with a couple high snaps today so far
The defense had issues...
The inability to make a play on the ball is so frustrating— Yup (@SCoxFB) November 6, 2022
...but not as many as on the offense!
Summary of Cardinals offensive mistakes in first half:— Kent Somers (@kentsomers) November 6, 2022
*snap over murray’s head
*consecutive false starts
*drop by Anderson on key third down
*Murray fumble
I miss anything?
Kyler Murray completed three passes for -2 yards on that possession.— Marotta (@Vincemarotta) November 6, 2022
That is...not good.
The Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen broke up a sure first-down to DeAndre Hopkins and he was maybe the only thing from Hop having another huge day:
Tariq Woolen already stuffed a screen, wrapped up nicely on Ertz, and has a 3rd down PBU on Hopkins in the first half.— Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) November 6, 2022
He is that guy.
Tariq Hopkins. DROY pic.twitter.com/mrrrEUIcao— Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 6, 2022
Entering the 3rd quarter fans were MISERABLE as this photo of a fan with their head in their hands was posted up and down the Twitter timeline:
Cardinals fans are loving life pic.twitter.com/1IjXDpN9It— Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 6, 2022
But then...a shot in the arm!
Cardinals take the lead with a play by...Zaven Collins!
That’s why you take inside linebackers in the first round, baby— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 6, 2022
ZAVEN COLLINS PICK-!— Jess Root (@senorjessroot) November 6, 2022
Unfortunately, the game ended swiftly after that as the Seahawks ran nothing but bootlegs it seemed down the field to score another touchdown and take a commanding lead.
Just when Arizona was able to close it by 3 on a TD to Hopkins...the defense gave up ANOTHER score.
Arizona has gotten absolutely shredded by simple boot plays with the TE sliding from the opposite direction— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 6, 2022
Fans, of course, had had it with their head coach.
Some of them, to a funny extent:
I don’t just want Keim and Screensbury gone. I want the Bidwill family gone. I want the beer vendor gone. I want the parking lot attendant gone.— im as blue as my collar (@TubingTyler) November 6, 2022
Truly horrific.— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) November 6, 2022
Yup, that about sums it up.
