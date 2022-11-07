 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter Reacts to the Arizona Cardinals’ 24-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks

Did the Cardinals’ playoff hopes effectively end on Sunday and how did social media respond?

By Blake Murphy
Syndication: Arizona Republic Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cardinals fell to 3-6 on the season against the dreaded Seattle Seahawks.

There was a lot of chatter over the team’s coaching situation, the GM and the future of the franchise, with the majority of the feedback being “season’s over”.

But what were the high and low points of the game on social media?

The game started well enough, with the Cardinals holding the Seahawks to a field goal and scoring themselves.

But hey...they also didn’t take a timeout early for once!

Hopkins has been on fire this season since he’s come back...

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all roses...in fact there was mostly thorns on sunday.

Brutal.

As Dave Pasch said on the radio, Kyler could be 6’3 and still not snag that high snap.

Yikes.

It killed another promising drive before the half and the Cardinals trailed by a kick.

That snap was the #1 topic on sports social media for a while, as the Cardinals were one of two afternoon games and got some of the national spotlight as a result:

The defense had issues...

...but not as many as on the offense!

That is...not good.

The Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen broke up a sure first-down to DeAndre Hopkins and he was maybe the only thing from Hop having another huge day:

Entering the 3rd quarter fans were MISERABLE as this photo of a fan with their head in their hands was posted up and down the Twitter timeline:

But then...a shot in the arm!

Cardinals take the lead with a play by...Zaven Collins!

Unfortunately, the game ended swiftly after that as the Seahawks ran nothing but bootlegs it seemed down the field to score another touchdown and take a commanding lead.

Just when Arizona was able to close it by 3 on a TD to Hopkins...the defense gave up ANOTHER score.

Fans, of course, had had it with their head coach.

Some of them, to a funny extent:

Yup, that about sums it up.

