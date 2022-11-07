Arizona Cardinals open as small underdogs heading into LA Rams game

Despite everything that happened yesterday, where the Arizona Cardinals again found new and confounding ways to lose, they still are not looked at that poorly from the betting side of the things.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Arizona Cardinals open up as three-point underdogs in their upcoming road matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

That is probably because the Rams are scuffling nearly as bad.

Since their Week 3 win over the Cardinals, the Rams are 1-4, with losses by 15, 12, 15 and yesterday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by three.

Their lone win is over the Carolina Panthers.

So, really this is an old school NFC West cellar dweller battle with the loser owning the rights to last place in the NFC West.

For the Cardinals, they are basically dead, but the morgue has not started the embalming process, and instead maybe we get a little something.

We shall see.