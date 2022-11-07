Red Rain Podcast: SEA 31 ARI 21 GM Ideas

This is the enduring image for Cardinals’ fans during and after the Cardinals’ 3rd consecutive loss to the Seahawks.

Idk who this is but he doesn’t deserve this offense pic.twitter.com/siekObldY9 — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) November 6, 2022

In NFL, (now 4-11 in last 15 games) is easiest, most predictable to prepare for. The QB won't move pocket and rarely throws beyond 10 yards, w/every snap an adventure. The defense never contains or covers TEs, plays soft zones on 3rd and long, STs nets poor field position. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 7, 2022

Do you think good coaching could quickly turn this teams play around? Plenty of capable talent. — stu_the_kilted_Cardinal (@CardinalKilted) November 7, 2022

The only thing that can turn around this hapless organization, Stu, is the hiring of a charismatic GM who can change the culture and national perception of . I will identify a wild card GM candidate whom I believe would crush it in Arizona on Red Rain Podcast tomorrow AM. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 7, 2022

What do you think of the two GM suggestions?