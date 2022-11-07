Monday Night Football 2022: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints odds, picks and more

The Arizona Cardinals sit at 3-6 and things are not going well.

The Monday Night Football game features one of the Cardinals three wins on the season against one of the better teams from the AFC.

So, based on what we have seen the last couple of weeks on Monday Night Football, I am assuming we get another upset.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Game: Baltimore Ravens (5-3) at New Orleans Saints

Start Time: 6:15 pm Arizona time on November 7, 2022

Location: Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, LA

TV Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Streaming: ESPN+

Alternative TV: ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game

National Radio: Westwood One | Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst)

Odds: Ravens -2 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook

Over/Under: 46.5

