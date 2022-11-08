Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals reeling after loss to Seattle Seahawks, Budda Baker injured and more

Happy Tuesday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are sitting at 3-6 with a lot of questions heading into game ten of the 2022 NFL season.

Is it time to start diving into the 2023 NFL Draft?

We can get to that later, but to start let’s take a look around at the web at the Arizona Cardinals.

Will Hernandez Injury Provides First Snaps For Lecitus Smith

Notes: Missed interceptions might have changed outcome

Arizona Cardinals struggle offensively in 31-21 home loss to Seattle Seahawks

Offense can't sustain fast start in 31-21 home loss

Still Searching For Answers, And Seahawks Aftermath

Cardinals Understand Frustration Level Both Inside Building And Out

Mess of NFC teams at bottom of playoff standings help keep hope alive

Interesting Arizona Cardinals snap counts and PFF grades after Week 9 loss vs Seahawks

Anderson finally gets steady playing time on offense

Morning Scramble - Costly Mistakes Hurt Cardinals Again

Ep. 25 - The Cardinals fell to the rival Seattle Seahawks 31-21 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium and it's easy to see why. A lost fumble, 12 penalties, a struggling offense and a worn out defense can all be blamed. Where do the Cardinals go from here?

Cardinals Cover 2 - The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

Ep. 612 - OK, there wasn't much good. (Zaven Collins' pick-6 was certainly a highlight.) It was more bad and ugly in a 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Cardinals are now 3-6, digging themselves an even deeper hole than what they had been

Arizona Cardinals' offense can't get going in costly loss to Seahawks

The Cardinals dropped their second straight game to the Seattle Seahawks after offensive mistakes built up.

Rapid reactions: Arizona Cardinals lose to Seahawks, fall behind in NFC

Arizona Sports reporters, editors and hosts reacted to the Arizona Cardinals' 31-21 loss at home to the Seattle Seahawks.

Bickley: Cardinals loss to Seahawks adds evidence culture change needed

Barring a miraculous turnabout, the Cardinals' loss to the Seahawks on Sunday likely dooms a return to the postseason in 2022.

Cardinals turn in another day of uninspiring football in loss to Seahawks

Frustrations are running high for the Arizona Cardinals after their 31-21 loss against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Seahawks WR Lockett admits he pushed Arizona Cardinals S Baker on TD

The Arizona Cardinals and their fans are still left with questions from the 31-21 defeat at home on Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks.

Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson underwhelms despite hefty snap count

New Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson has yet to really make his presence known three weeks into his tenure in the desert.

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker sidelined by high ankle sprain, per report

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is out because of a high ankle sprain, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Arizona Cardinals' continuity at OL strained by injuries along the interior

The Arizona Cardinals offensive line cannot catch a break when it comes to injuries to key players in 2022.

Top NFL week 9 Twitter trolls include Jets, Jags, Bengals

The Jaguars put their spin on the art from Drake and 21 Savage's album "Her Loss," while the Jets offered the Bills some architectural advice in the best trolls from Week 9.

NFL Week 9 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game

NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 9.

WATCH: LB Zaven Collins takes INT to the house vs. Seahawks

His 30-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Cardinals a 14-10 lead.

Arizona Cardinals’ defense now almost worst in points allowed

The Cardinals allow only 2.5 fewer points than the woeful Detroit Lions' defensive unit and has given up over 30 points in three straight games.

Budda Baker out at least 2-3 weeks with ankle injury

Baker suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss at least the next two or three weeks.

Rodney Hudson, Will Hernandez expected to be out in Week 10 for Cardinals

The Cardinals will likely have three backups on the interior of the offensive line when they face the Rams this weekend.