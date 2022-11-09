Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 10

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Well that was ugly.

The Arizona Cardinals now sit at 3-6 at almost feel like the season is over and in turn the Kliff Kingsbury era seems to be running on fumes.

That leads to the question, is there anything left in the belief of the direction of this team?

What say you, Arizona Cardinals fans?

This week, the Cardinals will be without their starting interior offensive line, with Cody Ford at left guard, Billy Price at center, Lecitus Smith at right guard, against the best defensive football player alive.

Should be fun.

Let’s hope things find a way to get better, but not sure that is happening this year, and if so I don’t see many being happy with the direction of this franchise.