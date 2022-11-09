2022 ROTB “Pick 3” Vs. Spread Competition Week 10

Updated Standings (thanks to CCF)
18. CFWA
17. Chambana81
16. CuckooFCP
15. ***FNG, Mitch
14. ***quingo, Wilmot515, xxxash, ERauch, iacardsfan, leftcoastfan
13. Ditship, blackram928, Roy Green, CCF
12. JethroBodine
10. Zonanforver, brrrberry
9. BG23
6. PotentialSpam
NFL Week 10 point spreads
- Atlanta Falcons (-3) vs. Carolina Panthers (+3)
- Seattle Seahawks (+2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2)
- Minnesota Vikings (+7.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-7.5)
- Detroit Lions (+3) vs. Chicago Bears (-3)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+10) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-10)
- Cleveland Browns (+4) vs. Miami Dolphins (-4)
- Houston Texans (+7) vs. New York Giants (-7)
- New Orleans Saints (-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3)
- Denver Broncos (+3) vs. Tennessee Titans (-3)
- Indianapolis Colts (+5.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-5.5)
- Dallas Cowboys (-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (+5)
- Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-3.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-7)
- Washington Commanders (+10.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5)
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/11/07/nfl-week-10-odds-point-spreads-moneylines-over-unders-totals/8292933001/
My Picks:
- ATL (-3) over CAR
- TB (-2) over SEA
- MIN (+7.5) over BUF
Your Picks:
