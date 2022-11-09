 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 ROTB “Pick 3” Vs. Spread Competition Week 10

By Walter Mitchell
Updated Standings (thanks to CCF)

18. CFWA

17. Chambana81

16. CuckooFCP

15. ***FNG, Mitch

14. ***quingo, Wilmot515, xxxash, ERauch, iacardsfan, leftcoastfan

13. Ditship, blackram928, Roy Green, CCF

12. JethroBodine

10. Zonanforver, brrrberry

9. BG23

6. PotentialSpam

NFL Week 10 point spreads

  • Atlanta Falcons (-3) vs. Carolina Panthers (+3)
  • Seattle Seahawks (+2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2)
  • Minnesota Vikings (+7.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-7.5)
  • Detroit Lions (+3) vs. Chicago Bears (-3)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+10) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-10)
  • Cleveland Browns (+4) vs. Miami Dolphins (-4)
  • Houston Texans (+7) vs. New York Giants (-7)
  • New Orleans Saints (-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3)
  • Denver Broncos (+3) vs. Tennessee Titans (-3)
  • Indianapolis Colts (+5.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-5.5)
  • Dallas Cowboys (-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (+5)
  • Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-3.5)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (+7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-7)
  • Washington Commanders (+10.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5)

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/11/07/nfl-week-10-odds-point-spreads-moneylines-over-unders-totals/8292933001/

My Picks:

  • ATL (-3) over CAR
  • TB (-2) over SEA
  • MIN (+7.5) over BUF

