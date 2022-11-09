 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

O Captain! My Captain!

By Walter Mitchell
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Background: GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona

Well, the time has come. Tonight, HBO MAX will be airing the first episode of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals.

Click here for the trailer:

Yesterday on Twitter, HBO sent out this preview of the show:

This speech took place before the Cardinals took the field against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the home game in which the Cardinals donned the black helmets for the first time in a regular season game.

Hard to imagine how and why the Cardinals’ team came out flat after hearing this extraordinary pep talk by captain Budda Baker, who is arguably the face, heart and soul of the franchise.

Starting tonight we can get some privileged glimpses of what is going on behind the scenes for the Cardinals this season.

Many Cardinals’ fans, including myself, got very emotional after watching and hearing this pep talk.

What are your emotions and reactions to Budda’s speech?

