Matthew Stafford enters concussion protocol before week 10 matchup with Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals may not see Matthew Stafford on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has entered the NFL concussion protocol and is now in jeopardy of missing the game this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals.

It is not a given, but the NFL has some extremely strict rules regarding concussion protocols.

We saw what happened with Tua Tagovailoa missing two games while in concussion protocol, so this could keep Stafford down for a game or two.

If Stafford cannot go the Arizona Cardinals would face their old nemesis in John Wolford who beat them in 2020 keeping them out of the playoffs that year.

Wolford completed 58% of his passes for 231 yards and an interception in that game but the Rams somehow won it.

It’ll be an even better chance for the Cardinals to get back in the win column, but we have seen how they struggle with backup quarterbacks and Stafford hasn’t exactly been lighting it up.

We shall see as we get more information throughout the week.