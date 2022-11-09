Cardinals claim offensive guard Wyatt Davis off waivers

One of the many issues the Arizona Cardinals have during their lackluster season is their struggles in the interior offensive line.

With former All-Pro center Rodney Hudson and 10-year veteran Justin Pugh out of the lineup due to injuries, the Cardinals have been relying on former first-round pick Billy Price and former second-round pick Cody Ford to replace them the last few games. Unfortunately both allowed a combined seven pressures and were penalized five times in the 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.

Things did not get any better after losing starting right guard Will Hernandez to a pectoral injury, which will sideline him for at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve today.

Due to the state of the injury-riddled Cardinals’ offensive line, they made an effort to bolster the interior by opting to claim offensive guard Wyatt Davis off waivers according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The #AZCardinals have claimed OL Wyatt Davis, formerly of the #Saints, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2022

Davis, a former third-round selection out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft, began his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He appeared in six games last year without any starts as he played exclusively on special teams.

He was waived by the Vikings following the conclusion of the 2022 preseason as part of their final cuts. He made a stint on the New York Giants’ practice squad and signed to the New Orleans Saints’ active roster in Week 5.

The former Buckeye was released on Tuesday but was quickly claimed as he is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

Davis will be included in the interior offensive line rotation consisting of Sean Harlow, Max Garcia, and rookie sixth-round pick Lecitus Smith. Ford, Price, and Smith are expected to start this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.