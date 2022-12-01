Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots NFL Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

Happy Thursday one and all.

We have an AFC East battle that means a lot, as the New England Patriots sit two games behind the top of the division, while the Buffalo Bills sit tied at the top, but are technically second because of their loss to the Miami Dolphins earlier this season.

This is a massive game for the Bills as they have to keep pace with the Dolphins, and a loss tonight puts them two games back of the Bills until their December 18th matchup.

Game: Buffalo Bills (8-3) at New England Patriots (6-5)

Buffalo Bills (8-3) at New England Patriots (6-5) Start Time: 6:15 pm Arizona time on December 1, 2022

6:15 pm Arizona time on December 1, 2022 Location: Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA

Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline) Odds: Bills -3.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills -3.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 43.5

