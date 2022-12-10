SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans still don’t believe in direction of franchise, even after a bye week

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

A week away and... Not much has changed.

Which is surprising after watching the Los Angeles Chargers piss away a game against the Las Vegas Raiders and then watching the Raiders in turn squander a game against the Los Angles Rams.

Wait, nevermind. I don’t know what to think of the last two weeks either.

All I know is that the Arizona Cardinals play on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots and no one knows what to expect.

As for the confidence in the direction of the team, Cardinals fans still don’t believe in it, but they are willing to listen as 3% of fans think they are headed in the right direction.

We shall see what that means for Monday night.

Let’s go Cardinals!