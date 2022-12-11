Week 14 NFL picks from the Revenge of the Birds staff

Happy Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals don’t take the field until tomorrow evening, but the staff still has their picks.

Odds courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and you can follow all of our picks at TallySight.

The day kicks off with an intriguing line as the Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings and the Lions are favored.

The New York Jets get to take on the Buffalo Bills and are big time underdogs in this game.

The battle of Ohio is on and the Cleveland Browns are underdogs heading into the matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The funniest line of the day is in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Houston Texans and are 17-point favorites.

The final two games of the morning are really interesting lines as the Jacksonville Jaguars are +3.5 against the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens with no Lamar Jackson are only +1.5 underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Enjoy the day one and all.