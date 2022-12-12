Cardinals vs. Patriots: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Arizona Cardinals need to show some life this week.

It starts with Monday Night Football matchup against a very uneven New England Patriots squad.

Can the Arizona Cardinals show a little something. Remember three weeks ago they were 4-6, now they sit at 4-8 and it seems hopeless.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Game: New England Patriots (6-6) at Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

New England Patriots (6-6) at Arizona Cardinals (4-8) Start Time: 6:15 pm Arizona time on December 12, 2022

6:15 pm Arizona time on December 12, 2022 Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline) Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Alternative TV: ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game

ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game National Radio: Westwood One | Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst)

Westwood One | Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst) Odds: Cardinals +1.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals +1.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 43.5

The Cardinals need to show they have some type of fight left in them or they can not only kiss this season goodbye, they can kiss any type of support heading into 2023 goodbye due to fan apathy.

Let’s go Cardinals!