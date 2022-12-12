NFC West race and QBs, Cardinals’ schedule, injuries, Cardinals-Patriots preview

Happy game day one and all.

We are heading into a big matchup for the Arizona Cardinals after their bye week and Jess and I have had the conversation that are needed to be had.

That includes the missed chances after the injury issues in the NFC West, and preparing for the final stretch of games in the 2023 NFL season.

It is another great covnersation.

Below are the approximate timestamps for the topics of the show:

(1:00) Intros and the QB situation in the NFC West

(20:03) Breaking down the NFC West race

(33:53) Breaking down the Cardinals’ remaining schedule

(47:04) The Cardinals’ injury situation

(55:38) Cardinals-Patriots preview