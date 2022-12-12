 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots first half open thread

Talk about the Monday Night Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.

By Seth Cox
Syndication: Arizona Republic Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals get a chance to get back on track against the New England Patriots tonight in front of a national audience.

That means the Cardinals get a chance to start righting some wrongs and changing some minds, or further cementing themselves as a joke of a franchise.

Unfortunately for them there is no in between.

In case you missed it, here is everything you need to know about tonight’s matchup.

  • Game: New England Patriots (6-6) at Arizona Cardinals (4-8)
  • Start Time: 6:15 pm Arizona time on December 12, 2022
  • Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)
  • Streaming: ESPN+
  • Alternative TV: ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game
  • National Radio: Westwood One | Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst)
  • Odds: Cardinals +1.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Over/Under: 43.5

