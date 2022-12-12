Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots first half open thread

The Arizona Cardinals get a chance to get back on track against the New England Patriots tonight in front of a national audience.
That means the Cardinals get a chance to start righting some wrongs and changing some minds, or further cementing themselves as a joke of a franchise.
Unfortunately for them there is no in between.
In case you missed it, here is everything you need to know about tonight’s matchup.
- Game: New England Patriots (6-6) at Arizona Cardinals (4-8)
- Start Time: 6:15 pm Arizona time on December 12, 2022
- Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Alternative TV: ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game
- National Radio: Westwood One | Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst)
- Odds: Cardinals +1.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 43.5
