Kyler Murray leaves on cart after third play of game

The worst case scenario of the season has finally hit for the Arizona Cardinals.

After a season full of issues, the worst imaginable has happened as Kyler Murray was injured on non-contact injury on the third play from scrimmage against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

This was the scene as Murray was taken off on the cart.

Players from both teams go to the cart to give Kyler encouragement before Murray is taken off field. pic.twitter.com/X42MwvGVRX — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 13, 2022

Murray has been most important player on the Cardinals’ roster since he was drafted and has dealt with some injury issues, but has never had a major one.

Based on the initial viewing it looks like a non-contact ACL injury for Murray.

The Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium field has had a number of issues and complaints for years and this may be the final straw … or at least it should be.

Let’s hope it is nothing serious for the Cardinals and their quarterback but it doesn’t seem like we will be that fortunate.

Here is to a speedy recovery if it is anything serious for Murray.