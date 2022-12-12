 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter Reacts to Kyler Murray’s injury

The Cardinals Quarterback was carted off with a non-contact injury. Not good. Colt McCoy takes over.

By Blake Murphy
new
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

On the second play of the Patriots/Cardinals game Kyler Murray was carted off on a routine scramble in which he went to the ground near immediately.

Needless to say, Twitter was ablaze after the star QB’s injury.

Brutal. He was listed by the team as Questionable.

As for the culprit, well...

