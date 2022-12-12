Twitter Reacts to Kyler Murray’s injury

On the second play of the Patriots/Cardinals game Kyler Murray was carted off on a routine scramble in which he went to the ground near immediately.

Needless to say, Twitter was ablaze after the star QB’s injury.

Kyler Murray was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact injury on the Cardinals' first drive. pic.twitter.com/HHDWXWEGgq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 13, 2022

Brutal. He was listed by the team as Questionable.

Have to feel for Kyler. Visibly upset leaving the field. A miserable way to end what has been a very tough year on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/8hMshZ6AOJ — Jason Hayes (@JasonHayesNFL) December 13, 2022

Folks, the official designation on Murray is questionable. I didn't make it. Just relaying news to you. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) December 13, 2022

Prayers up to @K1!



Visibly upset and it's truly heartbreaking . If it's what we fear, wishing him a speedy recovery! — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) December 13, 2022

Kyler Murray is down and it was non-contact.



Not good. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 13, 2022

#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray went down with what appears to be a non-contact injury and is now being looked at by trainers. Not good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2022

Prayers up for Kyler Murray — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 13, 2022

Colt McCoy visibly emotional after Kyler Murray’s injury. pic.twitter.com/23ESLn26in — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) December 13, 2022

You can see that left knee almost shift on that last plant. Kyler knew it was bad. Told the Patriot defender who was near him right away - which is why the Pats player immediately waved to the Cards trainers to get out there ASAP. — Tim Ring (@timringTV) December 13, 2022

When Kyler's knee explodes on the 3rd play of the game#AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/rNPvhfzoj1 — Joe (@JoeCB91) December 13, 2022

