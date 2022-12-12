Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots second half open thread

The Arizona Cardinals are trying to fight through a massive loss of their quarterback after Kyler Murray left the game on the teams first drive.

Colt McCoy has done an admirable job, but the Arizona Cardinals defense has created a couple of nice opportunities for their offense and with that the Cardinals lead 13-10 at the half.

McCoy is 14-20 for 129 yards on the day, and surprisingly the leading receiver for the Arizona Cardinals is Robbie Anderson who has three receptions for 44 yards.

James Conner is putting forth another dominant effort on the ground against a good defense, putting up nine carries for 58 yards and a touchdown that can only be described as violent.

Defensively, Isaiah Simmons has an interception, and Zach Allen has a sack for a defense that has been hit and miss again, but has created a couple of big plays.

Matt Prater missed a 50-yard field goal which resulted in the Cardinals going for it later in the game. Let’s hope that doesn’t come back to hurt them in the second half.

Go Cardinals!