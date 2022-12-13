Arizona Cardinals opened as one-point favorites over Denver Broncos before Kyler Murray went down

The Arizona Cardinals 2022 season has been garbage.

Yet, with Kyler Murray people still bought them as having a chance in nearly all games.

Look at last night, the New England Patriots opened as 2.5-point favorites and by kickoff it was down to just one point.

Now, with Kyler Murray likely done for the 2022 season and maybe going into the start of the 2023 season, things will change a bit.

However, before the injury our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook had the Arizona Cardinals as -1 point favorites against the fledgling Denver Broncos, who have an injury issue at quarterback of their own.

Now, who knows what anyone thinks of this game and if it should even be played.

We will check in with Tim Lynch of Mile High Report later this week to see what the hell is going on there, but it is two of the most dysfunctional teams in the NFL in 2022, so who would want to miss that?