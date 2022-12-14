Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 15

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

What is there to be excited about, let’s be honest?

The Arizona Cardinals franchise direction is in disarray after Kyler Murray was injured in their loss to the New England Patriots.

A non-contact ACL tear for Kyler Murray means that not only is the immediate future in question, but now you have to worry about the rehab and him coming back.

So, with that in mind what are your thoughts on the direction of the franchise?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/JSN5MB/">Please take our survey</a>

We talked about the potential return time being 10 months, which is usually best case scenario and nearly 15 months is the worst case scenario.

How do you feel about the direction of the franchise moving forward and is there anything left to look forward to?