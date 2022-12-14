Bird Droppings: Kyler Murray injury fallout, preparing for the Denver Broncos, Zach Allen hurt as well and more

Happy Wednesday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are ready to move forward... They think.

We have all the news coming out of the Arizona Cardinals Monday Night Football loss to the New England Patriots.

Kyler Murray deals with a probable torn ACL and other notes from the Cardinals' loss to the Patriots

You've Got Mail: Broncos Week

Topics include Kyler injury, the top 'superstar' season for a Cardinal, and Hop's cap hit

Morning Scramble - Cardinals Lose Game And Their Quarterback

Ep. 28 - The Cardinals were handed a 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday Night Football, but they lost much more than the game itself. According to multiple reports, Kyler Murray suffered a serious injury to his knee on the third play of the game

Red Sea Report - Cardinals Lose Murray For Season

In a season filled with frustration and adversity, the Cardinals were faced with another major blow during Monday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots. According to various reports, QB Kyler Murray suffered a major knee injury that will keep him out for the rest

Cardinals Underground - Losing QB1

The season isn't over for the Cardinals but it is over for Kyler Murray, and that's mostly what Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck discuss as we hit the final stretch of games. How will Kyler deal with his rehab both mentally and physically? What

What does Kyler Murray's ACL tear mean for the Cardinals' future?

Murray's injury not only casts a pall over this season, but potentially impacts the futures of other players and coaches, too.

Russell Wilson, Courtland Sutton banged up for Broncos

Just when he started to look like his vintage self, Broncos QB Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday.

Report: Cardinals sign QB Carson Strong, cut Trayvon Mullen

The Arizona Cardinals are moving forward after a season-ending ACL injury to Kyler Murray by bolstering the quarterback room.

Arizona Cardinals DL Zach Allen out vs. Broncos, CB Marco Wilson 'OK'

Arizona Cardinals DL Zach Allen will not play against the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday.

Kingsbury: Kyler Murray 'up for the challenge' in road back from ACL tear

The Arizona Cardinals are in the early stages of preparing for life without Kyler Murray for the rest of 2022 and potentially into next year.

Mike Leach left lasting effect on Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals injury updates after loss to Patriots

Kyler Murray was not the only player to get hurt for Arizona Monday night.

Sportsbooks refund bets after Kyler Murray injury

Draft Kings and BetMGM refund Kyler Murray prop bets after the Cardinals QB went down with a knee injury on the third play of the game.

