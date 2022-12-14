 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 ROTB “Pick 3” vs. Spread Competition Week 15

By Walter Mitchell
Updated Standings (thanks to CCF):

27. Mitch

26. CFWA

22. Chambana81, xxxash

21. iacardsfan, Roy Green

20. Wilmot515, ERauch, JethroBodine

19. FNG

18. quingo, BG23, CCF

17. Ditship

12. PotentialSpam

3. ***Kyle

NFL Week 15 point spreads

  • San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (+3.5)
  • Indianapolis Colts (+4.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-4.5)
  • Baltimore Ravens (+2.5) vs. Cleveland Browns (-2.5)
  • Miami Dolphins (+7.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-7.5)
  • Atlanta Falcons (+3.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (-3.5)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) vs. Carolina Panthers (-2.5)
  • Philadelphia Eagles (-9) vs. Chicago Bears (+9)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (-14) vs. Houston Texans (+14)
  • Dallas Cowboys (-5.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+5.5)
  • Detroit Lions (+1) vs. New York Jets (-1)
  • Arizona Cardinals (0) vs. Denver Broncos (0)
  • New England Patriots (+0.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-0.5)
  • Tennessee Titans (+3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-3)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5)
  • New York Giants (+4) vs. Washington Commanders (-4)
  • Los Angeles Rams (+8) vs. Green Bay Packers (-8)

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/12/12/nfl-week-15-odds-point-spreads-moneylines-over-unders-totals/69713007007/

My Picks:

  • NO (-3.5) over ATL
  • PHI (-9) over CHI
  • JAC (+5.5) over DAL

Your Picks?

