2022 ROTB “Pick 3” vs. Spread Competition Week 15

Updated Standings (thanks to CCF):
27. Mitch
26. CFWA
22. Chambana81, xxxash
21. iacardsfan, Roy Green
20. Wilmot515, ERauch, JethroBodine
19. FNG
18. quingo, BG23, CCF
17. Ditship
12. PotentialSpam
3. ***Kyle
NFL Week 15 point spreads
- San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (+3.5)
- Indianapolis Colts (+4.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-4.5)
- Baltimore Ravens (+2.5) vs. Cleveland Browns (-2.5)
- Miami Dolphins (+7.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-7.5)
- Atlanta Falcons (+3.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (-3.5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) vs. Carolina Panthers (-2.5)
- Philadelphia Eagles (-9) vs. Chicago Bears (+9)
- Kansas City Chiefs (-14) vs. Houston Texans (+14)
- Dallas Cowboys (-5.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+5.5)
- Detroit Lions (+1) vs. New York Jets (-1)
- Arizona Cardinals (0) vs. Denver Broncos (0)
- New England Patriots (+0.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-0.5)
- Tennessee Titans (+3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-3)
- Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5)
- New York Giants (+4) vs. Washington Commanders (-4)
- Los Angeles Rams (+8) vs. Green Bay Packers (-8)
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/12/12/nfl-week-15-odds-point-spreads-moneylines-over-unders-totals/69713007007/
My Picks:
- NO (-3.5) over ATL
- PHI (-9) over CHI
- JAC (+5.5) over DAL
Your Picks?
