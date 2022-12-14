Arizona Cardinals place Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore on injured reserve, sign quarterback David Blough to active roster

The Arizona Cardinals made a flurry of roster and practice squad moves on Wednesday.

From the team:

Designated offensive lineman Will Hernandez to return from the injured reserve list

Signed tight end Maxx Williams to the active roster from the practice squad

Signed quarterback David Blough (pronounced “BLAU” like cow) to the active roster from Minnesota’s practice squad

Re-signed cornerback Jace Whittaker to the active roster

Placed wide receiver Rondale Moore and quarterback Kyler Murray on injured reserve

Signed quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad

The Cardinals now have 15 players on the team’s injured reserve list including seven offensive starters. Only Denver (17) has more players currently on IR than the Cardinals.

Blough (6-1, 207) played in seven games (five starts) with Detroit and completed 100-of-184 attempts for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing 10 times for 55 yards. He originally entered the NFL with Cleveland in 2019 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Purdue and spent three seasons (2019-21) with the Lions after being acquired via trade before spending this season on the Vikings practice squad.

Strong (6-3, 226) spent the preseason with the Eagles after entering the league with Philadelphia as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Nevada. While at Nevada, Strong played in 32 games (31 starts) and was a three-year starter as he completed 852-of-1,251 attempts (68.1%) for 9,368 and 74 touchdowns. As a junior in 2021, Strong threw for 4,175 yards and a conference leading 36 touchdowns and was named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year.

Blough will wear jersey #17, Whittaker will wear #39 and Strong will wear #16.