Arizona Cardinals land edge rusher in The 33rd Team’s first mock draft

The mock draft season is not only upon us, it is in full swing for the Arizona Cardinals after the results of Monday Night Football.

You have Kyler Murray who will miss the rest of the season, Steve Keim who has left the team indefinitely and a team who is in complete disarray.

So, a newer site is doing work this year, as the 33rd Team, made up of former and current NFL personnel, dropped their first mock draft of the season.

They have the Arizona Cardinals drafting an athletic pass rusher.

From 33rd Team:

6. Arizona Cardinals: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson The Cardinals are desperately in need of an edge rusher and are not going to find one as talented as Murphy later in this draft. Murphy is twitchy and disruptive off the edge, using a blend of strength and speed to win.

I like Murphy, but I have questions because despite elite size at 6-5 and 275lbs and he is on the Freak List:

Bruce Feldman’s list of the top “freaks” in the sport, citing the Clemson defensive end’s 405-pound bench press, 505-pound deadlift and a 40-yard dash time clocked in the high 4.5-second range.

Here is an issue, he doesn’t get sacks a lot.

He had four sacks as a freshman, eight sacks as a sophomore and only 6.5 sacks this season.

It is not a great precursor for players to never get more than 10 sacks in college. That is Murphy, who has unlimited athleticism, but has not had the elite production.

What do you think?