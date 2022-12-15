San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

A battle for the top of the NFC West, well for one team to clinch the NFC West while the other team hangs onto a slim chance at winning the NFC West while trying to maintain pace in the Wild Card chase.

The Seattle Seahawks improbable season has started to crumble a bit.

Geno Smith has thrown four interceptions in the last four games where the Seahawks are 1-3 with those losses against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7), Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) and Carolina Panthers (5-8).

Their one win was against the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy is doing everything he can to keep the Niners afloat, so let’s see if that continues in his first road game, on a short week against a division rival.

Game: San Francisco 49ers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

San Francisco 49ers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (7-6) Start Time: 6:15 pm Arizona time on December 15, 2022

6:15 pm Arizona time on December 15, 2022 Location: Lumen Field - Seattle, WA

Lumen Field - Seattle, WA Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline) Odds: 49ers -3.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

49ers -3.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 43

Here are the picks from the staff.