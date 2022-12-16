Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals preparing for Denver Broncos, Kyler Murray ready for the rehab ahead and more

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the terrible, no good, very bad Denver Broncos on Sunday in what will absolutely be on of the most underwhelming games of the season.

Fear not, we still have all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals to help you get ready.

Enjoy.

Cardinals kicker Jay Feely had the game of his life by outscoring the Broncos by himself in a 2010 win

In a year when the Cardinals offense struggled, kicker had game of his life

Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore Go To IR, Cardinals Sign QB David Blough

Will Hernandez designated to return; Maxx Williams signed to 53 among moves

Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy, who nearly retired in 2020, set to start down the stretch at age 36

Veteran in line to have most playing time since 2012

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Players coach Kliff Kingsbury Seeks Player Accountability

Hopkins draws motivation from his blind mother

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim takes leave of absence from the team

Harris, Wilson taking over personnel duties

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams comes back to play despite battling drop foot after major knee injury

Tight end hoping to serve as inspiration for other athletes with condition

Hollywood Brown Feeling Loss Of Kyler Murray Beyond Football

Wide receiver and quarterback connected through close friendship

Cardinals Cover 2 - Hard Knocks Reax: Episode 5

Ep. 624 - Not all stories have a happy ending. With his Mom in attendance and playing against a head coach he holds in high regard, DeAndre Hopkins was unable to deliver. Even worse, he took the blame for the Monday Night Football loss to Bill Belichick

Vance Joseph not wrong about Matt Patricia's screen-happy plays

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph was being factual and honest, not meaning to stir up controversy when asked about Matt Patricia's play-calling.

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray to undergo knee surgery after Christmas

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected set to undergo knee surgery after Christmas, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters.

Cardinals sign QB David Blough, add Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore to IR

The Arizona Cardinals signed quarterback David Blough off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad and placed Kyler Murray on injured reserve.

Arizona Cardinals' Keim taking health-related leave of absence from team

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim is taking a health-related leave of absence from the team.

Colt McCoy focused on task at hand, being there for QB Kyler Murray

It's a bittersweet time for Cardinals QB Colt McCoy, who is slated to start the final four games of 2022 after Kyler Murray's ACL tear.

Hard Knocks recap: DeAndre Hopkins' mom Sabrina steals the show

After a week off for both the Arizona Cardinals and HBO cameras, Hard Knocks was back for its fifth installment on Wednesday night.

Broncos cautious even if Russell Wilson clears concussion protocols

Just when he started to look like his vintage self, Broncos QB Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday.

Rapoport: Steve Keim's future as Cardinals GM 'in doubt' and 'up in air'

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim's health-related absence developed over the past weeks and months.

Cardinals-Broncos injury report: Russell Wilson upgraded to limited

The Cardinals and Broncos both saw their starting quarterbacks go down with injuries in Week 14 ahead of their matchup on Sunday.