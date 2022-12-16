Cardinals-Broncos Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the Week 14 enemy

Happy Friday one and all.

We have another Arizona Cardinals matchup this Sunday against a fellow struggling NFL franchise, but of course the Broncos are in a situation where they don’t even get anything out of their terrible season.

So, we talked with Ian St. Clair of Mile High Report to see what is going on with the Denver Broncos.

1. The elephant in the room is similar in AZ and Den, outside of the Cardinals extended everyone while Denver brought in everyone new. Is everyone ready to move on there like they are here?

This season cannot end fast enough. But unlike the last seven years of this dumpster fire, the Broncos get nothing out of it since the first-round pick goes to Seattle. So fans are stoked this season will end, but then get gut-punched over the fact Denver likely loses a top-2 pick. At the very least, Nathaniel (will never) Hackett won’t be the head coach come the end of the season. So there’s that.

2. Let’s skip the weekly Russell Wilson conversation you have to have... What are some positives on the offensive side of the ball for the Denver Broncos?

It took 14 games and two seasons, but Jerry Jeudy finally had his breakout game in the NFL. Better late than never. Aside from that, literally nothing. This is one of the worst offenses I’ve seen, and is definitely one of the worst offenses in over 60 years of Broncos football. This offense is worse than the one led by Tim Tebow. So the last positive ... Maybe Greg Dulcich’s hair?

3. The Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL, even after the Bradley Chubb trade. Who are some of the pass rushers that we should know?

Definitely Baron Browning. The young pass rusher has had flashes this season. Now Browning needs to get consistent. But that’s key for any young player in the NFL to become a star. It’s all about consistency. If Browning is able to do that, he has the potential to be the next great pass rusher in Denver. I’ll also throw out Jonathon Cooper. Cooper has been one of the surprises on defense this season. It’s nothing flashy. He doesn’t dance after making plays, but he makes plays. Arizona will have to look out for him or he will make a difference in the game. Then there’s Nik Bonitto, but he’s struggling. He may make a play or two, but nothing for Cardinals fans to watch for.

4. Patrick Surtain or Jerry Jeudy, who has impressed more and which one gets the big extension?

Surtain. No question about it. Jeudy has struggled to stay on the field and make an impact. As noted earlier, he had the best game of his career against the Chiefs. Surtain, however, is one of the best in the NFL. And that’s with his struggles prior to the KC game. Surtain has the potential and makeup to become the best cornerback in football. The hope is the Broncos don’t waste him.

5. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Broncos as 2.5-point favorites, but more impressively, they have the game total over/under at 36.5. What side of that are you taking?

Since both teams will trot out backup quarterbacks, the total doesn’t surprise me. And I still think it’s too high. So I’m definitely taking the under on Sunday. Fun fact: The under is 11-2 in Broncos games this season. As for the game, I have it close, like 13-10. No clue who wins. Since Denver is at home, I’ll lean Broncos.