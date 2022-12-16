Cardinals vs. Broncos: Cardinals try and get back into the win column against another struggling team

The Arizona Cardinals travel to the Mile High City to take on the one team that most people look at as having played worse than the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

In fact, there is a real debate who is not only worse in 2022, but has a worse future moving forward?

This week, the Arizona Cardinals take on the Denver Broncos and there is a real chance that both teams have their backup quarterbacks, so we could see Colt McCoy vs. Brett Rypien.

However, Russell Wilson was limited on Thursday, so maybe things are getting back on track for the Broncos to get their starter back for game day.

From Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, We’re playing it day-by-day and minute-by-minute, and we’re making sure that he’s right. We’re making sure we’re getting ‘Ryp’ (QB Brett Rypien) ready, also.”

For the Arizona Cardinals, there is no doubt it is the Colt McCoy show this week.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Arizona time on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.