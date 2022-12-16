Week 15 NFL games, picks, odds and more

We are into the time of season where games are now spread out.

We have Thursday Night Football, Saturday football, our normal Sunday slate of games and of course end our week with Monday Night Football.

However, this week the Saturday slate of games give us a couple of intriguing matchups, including a great evening game.

Here are the best games of the week, but also here are the staff picks from TallySight, and thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook for this weeks odds.

Saturday Night Football

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills will be at 6:15 p.m. Arizona time and the Bills are big time favorites, coming in as seven-point favorites, but the over/under is only 44. There is a lot of snow, and no one believes in Tua in the snow.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be opposite of the Cardinals and Broncos, but the Bengals defense has all of a sudden taken over as the dominant side of the ball. The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites on the road.

Finally, Sunday Night Football should give us a winner... finally between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. The Giants have come back to earth after their 6-1 start. They are five-point underdogs against the Commanders to wrap up Sunday.

What games are you looking forward to?