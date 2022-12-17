SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans have no idea of what to make of the organization

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Pain.

That is what the feeling is now for Arizona Cardinals fans.

There is nothing more that we can discuss at this point about what they can do to change the perception in this year.

Add to that the new Steve Keim saga and who knows what to do with this organization, but the fact that 1% of the fan base still believes in the direction of this team is actually fascinating.

The Cardinals are in one of the worst places I can remember for an organization, but to be fair, we have seen this franchise in worse positions.

The question becomes, can they get out of it and how does it happen?

Let’s go Cardinals!