NFL Saturday: Week 15 best bets, props and plays for Vikings/Colts, Ravens/Browns and Bills/Dolphins

We are onto Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season and there are a plethora of great games, but this Saturday slate of games offers some intriguing bets.

Check out the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and my favorite props and plays for today’s matchups.

There are three games today as we head into the crazy guys schedule of the NFL season.

That also means for us there are three opportunities to make money throughout the day.

So, let’s take a look at some of the best odds, plays and props for the Week 15 Saturday slate of NFL games.

Alec Pierce over 38.5 receiving yards -115

After a hot start to the year, Pierce has run hot and cold over the last six weeks, highlighted by two games with no receiving yards.

However, Pierce and the Colts should have to throw the ball to keep up and he will only need two to three receptions to hit the over.

He’s coming off a four catch 86 yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys too.

Vikings/Colts over 47.5 -105

While the Colts offense is troublesome, their defense has allowed 26 points per game the last seven and the Vikings offense should be able to continue that streak. I see 30+ for the Vikings and 20 for the Colts in this one.

Ravens/Browns under 38.5 points -110

Since the addition of Roquan Smith the Baltimore Ravens defense has reached dominant status.

Meanwhile the Browns look lost with Deshaun Watson.

Take the under in this game with no Lamar Jackson and how well the Ravens defense is playing.

Buffalo Bills team points over 25.5 -110

The Bills are built to score in any weather. They have hit this number in seven games this season and are trying to extract some revenge on the Miami Dolphins for their early season loss while basically locking up the AFC East.

Good luck and enjoy the games today!