Cardinals vs. Broncos: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Denver Broncos in Mile High today with Colt McCoy finishing up the final four games of the season.
This is one of the “winnable” games left on the schedule for the team, so let’s hope they come out ready to go.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch today’s game.
- Game: Arizona Cardinals (4-9) vs Denver Broncos (3-10)
- Start Time: 2:05 p.m. Arizona time on Nov 13, 2022
- Location: Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO
- TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)
- Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst), Jen Hale (sideline)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)
- Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
- Streaming: Fox
- Odds: Cardinals +3 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 37.5
