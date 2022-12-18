Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals look to get back into win column against Denver Broncos, Trey McBride goes home and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Denver Broncos today and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Let’s get to it.

Three Big Things: Broncos Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury dealing with Kyler Murray injury, Steve Keim leave, Sean Kugler accusation

Cardinals coach says he has good relationship with Wilson, Harris with Keim out

CB Antonio Hamilton brings rookie Christian Matthew out with him for pregame intros, and other Cardinals notes before they play the Broncos

Big Red Rage - Thomas Riding Rookie Wave

Ep. 590 - Outside linebacker Cameron Thomas joined Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to discuss his rookie season, the advice he's been given by J.J. Watt, getting a few big plays under his belt, his unique sack dance against the Chargers and much more.

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Zaven Collins

Ep. 52 - Arizona Cardinals linebacker and 2021 first-round draft choice Zaven Collins joins Dave Pasch to chat about his steady improvement in his second NFL season, growing up in the small town of Hominy, Oklahoma

Cardinals Cover 2 - Battle Of The Backup QBs, Part II

Ep. 625 - Backup quarterbacks will be on display Sunday in Denver. The Cardinals will start Colt McCoy. The Broncos will start Brett Rypien after Russell Wilson suffered a concussion last week. Craig Grialou and Paul Calvisi discuss the Week 15 matchup

Fired assistant Sean Kugler requests arbitration for claims vs. Cardinals

The law firm representing former Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler filed a request for arbitration with multiple claims against the Cardinals in the wake of his firing in Mexico City after allegedly touching a female security guard.

Broncos enter tilt vs. Cardinals searching for offensive consistency

The Denver Broncos offense has not met expectations despite adding QB Russell Wilson to the mix this season.

Sean Kugler: Cardinals firing was 'miscommunication' or 'mistaken identity'

Former Arizona Cardinals O-line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler in a filing called the reasons for his firing "unsubstantiated."

Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury 'disappointed' for GM Steve Keim: 'It's not easy'

Kliff Kingsbury has a "great appreciation" for GM Steve Keim, who has taken a health-related leave of absence away from the Cardinals.

Broncos rule out Russell Wilson, to start backup Brett Rypien vs. Cardinals

Broncos QB Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Cardinals TE Trey McBride no stranger to Denver Broncos, Mile High

Cardinals TE Trey McBride is heading back to where his football dream began when Arizona travels to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos.

Sean Kugler contesting firing from Arizona Cardinals, denies allegations

He has hired representation to file for arbitration with the league and cites multiple claims against the team for his firing.

San Francisco 49ers are NFC West champs after win over Seattle Seahawks

The 49ers have won seven straight games after starting the season 3-4.

Arizona Cardinals respond to Sean Kugler arbitration request

The Cardinals are confident in their decision to fire Kugler after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico.