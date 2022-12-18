Kyler Murray’s injury, what went wrong vs. Patriots, Cardinals-Broncos preview

Happy Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are in a bad spot.

After their Monday Night Football loss to the New England Patriots where they lost Kyler Murray to an injury for the rest of 2022, they also got beat down.

This was also recorded before the Steve Keim news, so excuse us for missing that information.

Hope you enjoy the despair of this episode, where even Jess can’t find good things to talk about.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

These are the approximate time stamps for the show

(1:00) Intros and the initial reactions to Murray’s injury

(21:34) The longer-term impact of Murray’s injury

(36:43) What went wrong against the Pats

(48:26) What is left to look forward to this season?

(57:36) Cardinals-Broncos preview