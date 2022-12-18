Kyler Murray has a chance to be ready at start of 2023 season

In what was emotional and difficult news to bear after confirmation of Kyler Murray’s season-ending torn ACL injury, the timetable for his recovery could make him ready by the start of the 2023 regular season.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Murray had a clean ACL tear with no other ligaments involved. He will have ACL and meniscus surgery in a couple weeks around new years.

From @NFLGameDay: #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray will focus on prehab for his torn ACL and associated meniscus damage before surgery in a few weeks, while the situation surrounding GM Steve Keim means decisions are looming for Arizona. pic.twitter.com/CIQSFDQ28i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

Rapoport reported that Murray will face a ninth-month recovery which should project him to be ready some time in September of next season.

There is also a conflicting report that Murray could be ready much sooner than that. According to sources given to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, “Murray is projected to be able to recover from his torn ACL in six to eight months.”

Regardless of when Murray will be ready to play, he will begin training camp on the Cardinals’ Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Murray completed 259-of-390 (66.4%) passes for 2,368 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 starts this season. He also had 418 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

With a report that the Cardinals will part ways with General Manager Steve Keim according to CBS Lead Insider Jonathan Jones, there is a possibility that whoever the next GM will be will replace the current head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his staff entirely. That will mean a big learning curve for Murray as he learns a new playbook while he recovers throughout the 2023 offseason. New front office, possibly a new coaching staff, and many new teammates.

Colt McCoy will start at quarterback for the remaining four games on the Cardinals’ 2022 regular season schedule.