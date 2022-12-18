Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos first half open thread

After an incredible FIFA World Cup final, everything else will be a bit mundane.
Of course, Brett Rypien versus Colt McCoy was never going to be must watch television and these two teams have seven combined wins before it got to McCoy/Rypien.
Hopefully it is an entertaining game at least and not the sub 35 point game most are predicting.
In case you missed it here is everything you need to know about todays Arizona Cardinals game.
- Game: Arizona Cardinals (4-9) vs Denver Broncos (3-10)
- Start Time: 2:05 p.m. Arizona time on Nov 13, 2022
- Location: Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO
- TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)
- Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst), Jen Hale (sideline)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)
- Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
- Streaming: Fox
- Odds: Cardinals +3 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 37.5
Go Cardinals!
