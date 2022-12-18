Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos second half open thread

The story of the first half for the Arizona Cardinals is J.J. Watt.

Coming into the game Watt had 6.5 sacks on the season.

He needed seven to receive a $500k bonus. Each sack after seven gives him an additional $200k in bonus money.

Watt has made nearly a million in bonus money in the first half as he recorded three sacks, the third of which set up the Arizona Cardinals second field goal of the half to take us to 6-3 Cardinals over the Denver Broncos.

It has been ugly, but who cares if you win, right?

Yes, the Broncos have a good defense, but this is just an ugly game.

No weather issues, just bad offensive football for the Arizona Cardinals behind Colt McCoy.

McCoy is 11/19 for 69 yards and an interception and somehow the Arizona Cardinals are winning.

Let’s hope the defense can maintain for the second half.

Go Cardinals!