Colt McCoy leaves game after sustaining head injury, Trace McSorely takes over at quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals cannot catch a break.

In an ugly game with physical defenses leading the way, the Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy was knocked out and on the same play landed on his right tackles knee and Kelvin Beachum had to leave the game as well.

McCoy was going to be carted off but waived it off and walked off under his own power, but he is heading to the locker room and the Arizona Cardinals are going to Trace McSorely.

Two weeks in a row the same scene for the #AZCardinals QB.



McCoy finally gets up, after the cart was out, and walks to@locker room. pic.twitter.com/Ox5Xnq9fV5 — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 18, 2022

McCoy has battled injuries throughout his career, but this looks like one where it is a potential concussion issue after it looked like he banged his head into a Denver Broncos defensive player.

McCoy was down for about five minutes and the cart came out but he was able to leave on his own and walk back to the locker room.

We will update as more comes in, but let’s hope this is nothing serious and McCoy can return over the next couple of weeks.

Get well soon, Colt.