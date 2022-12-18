Arizona Cardinals handled in second half by Denver Broncos in 24-15 loss

There doesn’t seem much left to discuss regarding the Arizona Cardinals.

We knew it would be tough sledding coming into the game for the Cardinals, but it is the second week in a row the defense has been embarrassed in the second half and the Denver Broncos rolled to a 24-15 win.

The Cardinals lead 6-3 at the break then took a brief 9-3 lead and then gave up 21 consecutive points before they got back in the scoring column.

Despite a great defensive effort in the first half, the injury early in the third quarter to Colt McCoy and the subsequent inability to stop the run was too much for the Arizona Cardinals to overcome.

I cannot blame Trace McSorely and the Cardinals offenses too much, the reality is your third string quarterback needs all the help he can get, see what San Francisco is doing with Brock Purdy.

However, the defense has been awful the last two weeks in the second half, the Cardinals have been out scored 17-0 and 21-9.

That’s about the opposing team making adjustments and the Cardinals not making them.

Only three games left.